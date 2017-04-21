Listen: Burial remixes Goldie’s ‘Inner City Life’

To celebrate 2017’s Record Store Day, Burial has remixed Goldie’s “Inner City Life” – the groundbreaking single from his 1994 debut album Timeless.

The track has already been met with praise from fans of both artists for its lo-fi, fragmented quality and frenetic flecks. Accompanying its release is a new version of the original track by Goldie himself, this time featuring the vocals of his regular collaborator, Espa.

The release comes ahead of musician’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, an epic sixteen-track-spanning offering entitled The Journey Man, out June 16 via Cooking Vinyl and Goldie’s own label, Metalheadz.

There is a limited run of 1,500 12” vinyls tipped for Record Store Day, available at participating stores. Listen to the track in full above.