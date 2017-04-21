Listen: Burial remixes Goldie’s ‘Inner City Life’

The elusive producer has reworked the 1995 classic for Record Store Day

News

To celebrate 2017’s Record Store Day, Burial has remixed Goldie’s “Inner City Life” – the groundbreaking single from his 1994 debut album Timeless.

The track has already been met with praise from fans of both artists for its lo-fi, fragmented quality and frenetic flecks. Accompanying its release is a new version of the original track by Goldie himself, this time featuring the vocals of his regular collaborator, Espa.

The release comes ahead of musician’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, an epic sixteen-track-spanning offering entitled The Journey Man, out June 16 via Cooking Vinyl and Goldie’s own label, Metalheadz.

There is a limited run of 1,500 12” vinyls tipped for Record Store Day, available at participating stores. Listen to the track in full above.

