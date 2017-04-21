Jaden Smith is apparently making his K-Pop debut

While in the last few months he’s been protesting Trump with LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner, confirming major film roles and uncovering mind-blowing facts about the universe, apparently Jaden Smith has also been crafting a K-Pop career.

Tweets from Smith seem to confirm that he’s working on a new single, that he says is due to drop soon.

"And Yes I Will Be Dropping A K Pop Single In The Next 4 Months," he said to his followers on April 20.