Jaden Smith is apparently making his K-Pop debut
A long-awaited dream may finally be coming true
- TextAnna Cafolla
While in the last few months he’s been protesting Trump with LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner, confirming major film roles and uncovering mind-blowing facts about the universe, apparently Jaden Smith has also been crafting a K-Pop career.
Tweets from Smith seem to confirm that he’s working on a new single, that he says is due to drop soon.
"And Yes I Will Be Dropping A K Pop Single In The Next 4 Months," he said to his followers on April 20.
And Yes I Will Be Dropping A K Pop Single In The Next 4 Months.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017
Last year, Smith met the king of K-Pop and fashion darling G-Dragon, of the huge Korean band BIGBANG. The pair first encountered each other in Paris, and Smith declared how G-Dragon has been a major inspiration for him.
“People See Me And Ask Me If I Wanna Be A K Pop Star As If I Haven't Made My Goals For 2017 Clear,” he tweeted in December.
The Twittersphere’s been pretty conflicted. While many have shown support for the creative venture, other big K-Pop fans aren’t so pleased. One user told Smith it isn’t K-Pop if the artist hasn’t trained under a Korean company and actually debuted in Korea. And of course, it’s seen a lot of reaction memes.
@officialjaden It's not kpop if you haven't trained under a Korean company and debut in Korea you know that right pic.twitter.com/zhd5FiS3gc— 기현의 딸기🍓/Easy Love (@YooKiihyun_) April 20, 2017
@officialjadenpic.twitter.com/lU4MalTPNS— mehoy minoy (@lilacgyeom) April 20, 2017
@officialjaden But do u know onionhaseyo?— elice™ (@nochukook) April 20, 2017
@officialjadenpic.twitter.com/1f7Cmh1ewZ— keshia (@versxcekth) April 20, 2017
