Listen to our latest Radar Radio show with Mr. Mitch

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, host Alice Nicolov invited Mr. Mitch to step into the studio to discuss his brand new album, Devout. He talks about the concepts of love, fatherhood and family that this album has grown from and discusses how his sound has developed since his last release. Mitch also played a track by J Hus, who he describes as the “the greatest right now”.

This month’s tracklist is on fire. Kendrick Lamar opens the show and later we play a beautiful new release from Dazed 100’s Sevdaliza. We also run an unreleased track from Vegyn affiliate Ersatz, something brand new from Organ Tapes and Dinamarca delivers a trance classic with a twist, forthcoming on his Hymnos EP. Show producer James Craigie comes through for his monthly up-and-coming spotlight feature and introduces us to Jacob Samuel.

Stream the show below and download it here, and follow Dazed and Radar Radio on Twitter for updates on our next edition.