Listen to Solange open up about her favourite black novelist

Zora Neale Hurston, born in 1891 to two former slaves, is widely acknowledged as one of the leading writers of twentieth-century African-American and feminist literature. She is best known for her 1937 novel Their Eyes Were Watching God – a coming of age tale that follows a voiceless, mixed race teenage girl as she matures and gains a sense of agency.

It seems apt, then, to have Solange Knowles – a consistently vocal activist and advocate of ‘black joy’ – speak about Hurston’s legacy during a recent exclusive interview for BBC Radio 4’s podcast series, Seriously…

“As a black woman and as a black womanist and feminist, I feel incredibly empowered by Zora’s work,” Knowles explains. In a clip from the recording (playable below), the singer discusses the writer’s knack for tackling different themes through “poetic-ness and bluntness”. She also mentions the sense of empowerment that Zora’s work is centred around, and the idea of “breaking down and disassembling the angry black woman” – a notion that Knowles strives to communicate in her own work too.

She then reads an extract from Dust Tracks on a Road, Hurston’s 1942 autobiography, before surmising just how ahead of her time Zora truly was, adding: “She’s been doing it forever!”.

Listen to a clip below, or check out the full podcast here: