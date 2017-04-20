Listen to two unreleased King Krule songs

Archy Marshall (also known by his moniker King Krule) got on the NTS airwaves to play two unreleased tracks. In the second instalment of Mount Kimbie’s Transatlantic Residency, Marshall played the “Untitled” track, made with his brother Jack Marshall under the Hypnodisc project, and “When and Why” using his Edgar the Beatmaker moniker.

“Untitled” and “When and Why” can be heard on the NTS stream at 44 minutes and 1 hour 31 minutes respectively.

Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos was also joined by Savages’ Jehnny Beth for the radio show. The four-part residency from Mount Kimbie is split between LA and London, with bandmates Dom and Kai hosting two shows each in the cities, alongside special guests and life-sized cut outs of their missing partner.

A few months ago, Peckham boy Marshall played what sounded like a new track at Beach Goth Festival. Last year, he dropped the jazzy “FEEL SAFE 88 (just say no)” under the project title The Return of Pimp Shrimp. He’s famous for releasing music under a number of different aliases, like Edgar the Beatmaker, Edgar the Breathtaker, DJ JD Sports and Zoo Kid.

Listen to the NTS show here.