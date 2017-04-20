Watch Debbie Harry as a New York cabbie in new Blondie video

Blondie have unveiled a video for a track from their upcoming album Pollinator. This time, it’s for “Long Time”, a track co-penned by Dev Hynes.

The Dikayl Rimmasch-directed video sees Debbie Harry behind the wheel of a taxi in New York, driving swiftly through the city. The bustling track will appear on their eleventh full-length album. It's the second time Hynes and Debbie Harry have worked together, as she provided vocals for “E.V.P.” on Hynes’ third album, Freetown Sound.

It’s the third song to be taken from the new release, following the disco-y “Fun” and dark “Monster”.

Record Store Day (April 22) will see the band release 750 copies of “Long Time”. The band also announced that they’ll be opening a pop-up shop in Camden market from April 29-May 3, where there will also be a photography exhibition by guitarist Chris Stein.

Pollinator is also set to feature Charli XCX, Sia, Johnny Marr and more, and is out May 5. Watch the video below.