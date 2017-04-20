Chvrches and Kristen Stewart tease Planned Parenthood collab

Chvrches have released a teaser for the Kristen Stewart-directed video of their track “Down Side of Me”.

The collaboration comes as part of the 7-inches for Planned Parenthood singles compilation, raising funds for the American healthcare provider that gives millions access to contraception, sexual health checks, cancer screenings and abortion services.

A recent promo video for the charity project featured St. Vincent, John Legend and Zach Galifianakis doing a cover of “Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton. Sleater-Kinney, Bjork, Mitski, Bon Iver and more are also set to appear on the compilation.

“I had been asking (Chvrches) to let me do something for them for a while,” the Personal Shopper actor said in a previous interview with LA Times. “They’re so good.”

Chvrches released their last studio album Every Open Eye in 2015.

Planned Parenthood has been under ever-mounting attack from the Trump administration. Earlier this month, the president signed legislation aimed at cutting off federal funding for Planned Parenthood and other organisations that perform abortions.

In March, Trump said he would strip the funding unless Planned Parenthood stopped providing terminations, but the group refused outright, stating that critical services were “nonnegotiable”. It’s been hailed by conservatives, as the New York Times reports, who have been attempting to curb women’s reproductive rights for a long time. Maryland recently became the first state to enact a law that will reimburse Planned Parenthood for its services, if any federal cuts should take place.

The full video is set to arrive April 28: watch the teaser for “Down Side of Me” below. Find out more about 7-inches for Planned Parenthood here.