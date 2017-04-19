Woman breaks into Drakeâ€™s house, steals his Sprite

Drake's LA mansion has been the target of a break-in, but rather than trying to make off with anything valuable, the intruder instead decided to take the opportunity to have a little down time â€“ putting on one of the rapperâ€™sÂ hoodies, and helping herself to some of his Sprite, Pepsi, and Fiji water.

The police were apparently called to the property at 10:30pm on April 3, after a member of Drake's crew found the 24-year-old woman in one of his bedrooms. When officers arrived, she told them that she had permission to enter the property. She did not.

Although the total of her thirst-quenching spree came to only around $10, the woman was arrested, and has since been charged with felony burglary. According to reports, it wasnâ€™t clear how she entered the property or how long she had been there for, and there were no signs of forced entry.Â

The More Life rapper may have previously appeared in a Sprite ad â€“ see below â€“ but he probably didn't expect people to take his endorsement this far.Â