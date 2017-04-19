A surprise new Prince EP is coming this Friday

A surprise new Prince EP will drop this Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

The six-song collection, titled Deliverance, features previously unreleased music recorded between 2006 and 2008. Prince co-wrote the EP with recording engineer Ian Boxill, who completed the tracks following the artist’s untimely death on April 21 last year.

Along with a title track, Deliverance is comprised of a ‘four-movement medley’ called “Man Opera” which contains the songs “I Am”, “Touch Me”, “Sunrise Sunset” and “No One Else”. It is rounded off by an extended version of “I Am”.

The title track is available to stream on Apple Music and iTunes, though according to the EP’s website it is only currently available in the US due to licensing laws.

“I believe Deliverance is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing,” Boxill explained. “I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many.”

“Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that's what Prince would have wanted.”