Kendrick Lamar’s video for ‘DNA.’ is absolute fire
Actor Don Cheadle interrogates K-Dot until the pair trade bars in the Nabil-directed clip
- TextTrey Taylor
Kendrick Lamar is besting his peers with hit after hit, and he’s just released the second music video from new album DAMN. for the song “DNA.” Directed by Nabil – who has created stunning visuals for the likes of FKA twigs, ANOHNI, and Frank Ocean – and the Little Homies (Kendrick and Dave Free), the hip hop mogul gets taunted by actor Don Cheadle inside an interrogation room.
“Kendrick Lamar… Two first names, huh? What the fuck is up with that?” he jeers. We should’ve seen this coming, as Cheadle teased the collaboration yesterday by posting his Coachella backstage pass on Twitter.
@kendricklamar And then this happened ... pic.twitter.com/bxSRRSjbnD— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 17, 2017
Cheadle begins spitting lyrics to “DNA.” until Lamar eventually joins in, and they trade lines in a back-and-forth. Is Cheadle’s character a nod to K-Dot having multiple personalities as the name of his alter ego, Kung Fu Kenny, is spelled out in Chinese letters in the video? Or does the song hide a double meaning?
There’s more to this than meets the eye. Watch the video below:
