Kendrick Lamar’s video for ‘DNA.’ is absolute fire

Kendrick Lamar is besting his peers with hit after hit, and he’s just released the second music video from new album DAMN. for the song “DNA.” Directed by Nabil – who has created stunning visuals for the likes of FKA twigs, ANOHNI, and Frank Ocean – and the Little Homies (Kendrick and Dave Free), the hip hop mogul gets taunted by actor Don Cheadle inside an interrogation room.

“Kendrick Lamar… Two first names, huh? What the fuck is up with that?” he jeers. We should’ve seen this coming, as Cheadle teased the collaboration yesterday by posting his Coachella backstage pass on Twitter.