Lana Del Rey writes new song on way back from Coachella

If you started to get sick of your Instagram feed full of celebrities having the best time at Coachella, and feeling so #blessed, it’s nice to see that not all of them were oblivious to the mounting political tensions their country was involved in.

Dazed cover star Lana Del Rey posted a video on Instagram last night of a song she wrote during a pit stop on the way home about the situation.

The caption to the video explained that she “had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount. I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated.”

The singer’s comments come as test missiles and nuclear threats bring the relationship between the US and North Korea to an ever more precarious position.

Set in thick woodland, the video is of course shot in classic Lana style: soft focus, slightly grainy, with a filter to give a vintage feel. Her dreamcatcher earring may have Coachella vibes, but the mournful tone of her voice, tells us she’d “give it all away” to just “answer one question”.

We then get a 360 shot of the grove that she describes as “an old favourite place of mine”.

All in all, it's a level of contemplation and productivity that we could only dream of on the way home from a festival. Something to aim for post-Glastonbury perhaps?