Shamir releases surprise new album, Hope

Shamir has dropped a surprise new album on his Soundcloud account. The 10-track LP, known as Hope, was released today after being recorded by the singer over the last weekend.

In a candid note accompanying the drop, Shamir discussed his struggles with fame, and revealed that he had been thinking about retiring from music. He then explained that the album had been recorded “in the moment.”

“I made this album this past weekend stuck in my room with just a four track feeling hopeless about my love for music,” he confessed. “I’m not gonna lie, this album is hard to listen to, but it was even harder for me to share.”

Hope is the first taste of new material from the singer since his 2015 debut Ratchet. He added that there would be “more 2 come”. Listen to it – and read his accompanying statement – in full below.

“I was gonna quit music this weekend. From day one it was clear I was an accidental pop star. I loved the idea of it, I mean who doesn't? Still the wear of staying polished with how I’m presented and how my music was presented took a huge toll on me mentally. I started to hate music, the thing I loved the most! When I would listen to immaculate recordings with my friends their praise over the quality of the art as opposed to the art itself made me feel really sad for music as a medium in general. My music only feels exciting for me if it’s in the moment, and that’s what this album is. I made this album this past weekend stuck in my room with just a four track feeling hopeless about my love for music. I’m not gonna lie, this album is hard to listen to, but it was even harder for me to share. I love pop music, I love outsider music, and I love lo-fi music, this is my way of combining all 3. Anyway, I played, wrote, produced, and mixed everything and big thanks to Kieran Ferris for Mastering an album with an hours notice! It’s free! Enjoy! Love Yall! Still more 2 come!!!!!!!”