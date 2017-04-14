Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN.

IT’S HAPPENED. A week later than we initially thought, Kendrick Lamar has emerged with his fourth studio album, DAMN.

Just last month, the Compton rapper dropped “The Heart Part. 4”, cryptically flagging April 7 as an important date. It was thought his latest project following 2015’s highly-acclaimed and politically-charged To Pimp A Butterfly would be unleashed then. After telling the world it had “’til April 7 to get your shit together”, the album was officially announced, and the fiery single “Humble” was released.

DAMN. features the likes of Rihanna (on “Loyalty”) and U2 (with “xxx”), as the tracklist previously showed. James Blake, Mike WiLL Made-It and Kaytranada are among producers and contributors to the album.

Stream DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar below.