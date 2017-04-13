HAIM are finally making a comeback

Californian band HAIM are making a comeback – if their billboard teaser is anything to go by, anyway. Billboards of the sister trio have made their way to Berlin, Sydney, London and Los Angeles, offering fans a glimmer of hope that their four-year departure will soon come to an end.

Since the release of their first album Days Are Gone, Este, Danielle, and Alana have been busy working on new material – last year, it was reported they cancelled their Reading & Leeds festival appearances in order to focus on the upcoming record. Anyone still feeling raw about this can rest assured, however, as they will be performing at the late-August festivals this year, as well as staging a Glastonbury gig in late June.

Their absence comes with good reasoning, though, with Este stating, “We write and produce everything ourselves, we don’t have writers sending songs via email” when she spoke to NME.

Take a look at the billboards below.