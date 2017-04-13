David Bowie’s musical is now a virtual reality experience

The late and great David Bowie’s musical Lazarus is hitting London again, this time through virtual reality. It will be staged in a VR exhibition at the Performance Festival at the V&A museum.

Performances of Lazarus during its London run at the King’s Cross Theatre from late 2016 to January this year were captured on film for the exhibition. It will be presented during the festival’s VHS to VR event on April 30. People can experience the show via a VR headset.

Lazarus, directed by Ivo van Hove, starred Six Feet Under’s Michael C. Hall, Amy Lennox and Sophia Anne Caruso. It was inspired by Walter Tevis’s novel The Man Who Fell To Earth, a book that was then adapted into a 1976 film starring Bowie by Nicolas Roeg. It also had a run in New York, selling out in record time.

The play was written by Bowie and Enda Walsh, and it was one of the starman’s final creative projects before his death. The play features music from Bowie’s back catalogue and his final album Blackstar, as well as original songs.

Find out more about the event and the 2017 Performance Festival here. The 10-day festival kicks-off on April 21 and runs to April 30