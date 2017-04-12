Lana Del Rey unveils her Lust for Life album cover art

Following the fantastical visual straight from Hollyweird, Lana Del Rey has revealed the cover for her upcoming studio album, Lust for Life.

The artwork for the fifth full-length album from the musician, following 2015’s Honeymoon, sees Del Rey once again aside a car, with a big grin. Twitter’s been freaking that it took the singer three album covers and five years to actually get into the vehicle, weh.

She announced the approaching arrival of the album last month with a black and white trailer, littered with cryptic messages and strange clues, as she lived in the ‘H’ of the Hollywood sign, mused on the turbulent political times and made some potions.

The first track from the release, “Love”, surprise dropped with a wistful video back in February. Speaking about the record on BBC Radio 2 previously, she described how, while writing it across 15 months, she “started out thinking that the whole record was going to have sort of a, like, a ’50s, ’60s feeling, with some kind of Shangri-La, early Joan Baez influences.”