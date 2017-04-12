Gorillaz launch their own augmented reality app

News emerged that Gorillaz were working on a range of new creative projects, from a TV show to a merch line, and now the cartoon band have launched a new augmented reality app. The app lets fans step into the weird, brilliant world of Russel, Murdoc, Noodle and 2D in the Gorillaz house.

Fans using the app will be invited to the ‘Humanz house party’ to get a first listen of their highly anticipated upcoming album, dropping at the end of April. Reports say that it will be the largest geo listening experience in the world. Using the real world as well as 360, augmented and virtual reality, the app superimposes elements of the band’s recent music videos – think “Saturn Barz”, animated by Jamie Hewlett – and some of their classic visuals into a user’s own real-life environment via their mobile device.

Tapping on different parts of the app will reveal little extras, like a playlist of Russell’s, and users can explore Kong Studios, Gorillaz’s old studio haunt in Essex.

Recently, the band also announced pop-up ‘spirit houses’ that will see the haunted house from “Saturn Barz” video with Popcaan constructed in real life.

Developed by Gorillaz, B-Reel and Deutsche Telekom, the app is available on both Android and iOS, with Humanz dropping April 28. Watch a trailer for the app below.