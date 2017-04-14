The only tracks you need to hear this week

Our pick of the week’s best tracks, with Mac DeMarco, Ikonika, Sporting Life, Wiki and Dev Hynes and more

This week we kick off our playlist with another lush jam from Mac DeMarco’s upcoming This Old Dog album. Things remain laidback on “Hard Sky”, a gorgeous new song from Jesse – aka Jesse Jenkins, formerly of Texas group Pure X. Speaking of former bands, listen out for glitchy dream pop song “Blow It Up” by Waq Waq Kingdom, a new project helmed by Kiki Hitomi of underground dub-pop favourites King Midas Sound. Elsewhere, you’ll hear some amazing emerging talent, including Discwoman co-founder Umfang and south London musician Coby Sey.

