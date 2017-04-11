Kendrick Lamar shares artwork and tracklist for new album

Since Kendrick Lamar announced “y'all got 'til April the 7th to get y'all shit together” in “The Heart Part 4”, speculation regarding the his forthcoming project has been rife. While hopes for an April 7 release didn’t quite materialise, The Independent have since received confirmation from Apple Music that album will go live April 13, 9pm PST. It’s happening.

Now, the Compton rapper has confirmed further details of the new album. Titled DAMN., the project includes last week's release “Humble”, as well as collaborations with U2 and Rihanna on tracks named ‘xxx’ and ‘Loyalty’. As many expected, ‘The Heart Part 4’ will not appear on the album. Last week, it was announced that BADBADNOTGOOD, James Blake, the Alchemist, Mike WiLL-Made It, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, 9th Wonder and Greg Kurstin would receive production credits on the album.

The artwork shows Kendrick, wearing a plain white tee, stood against a brick wall. See it – and the full album tracklist – below: