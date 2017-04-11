Grimes is writing a novel

Not content with just being a singer, songwriter, producer, engineer, visual artist, and music video director, Grimes has revealed that she’s now working on a novel.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, the Canadian pop auteur wrote that she has started writing a novel, but her editor (friend and fellow musician HANA) “informs me that my first chapter needs more showing and less telling”. She adds: “too bad the people don’t want a novel comprised entirely of fake facts about a fake universe.”

Admittedly don’t expect to see results from this any time soon. As Grimes writes: “re read some good intros to double check and i guess its best to start w a plot. this is gonna be a dang endurance test if there ever was one and don't expect anything good for like 20-25 years”. (sic)

Grimes has always been vocal about her literary influences – last year she discussed her love of Dostoyevsky, Baudelaire, and Stanislaw Lem’s Solaris with AnOther – so even if it does take a literal quarter of a century for anything to come out, it could be great.

