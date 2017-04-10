Mykki Blanco releases ‘Hidewaway’ video for HIV awareness

Mykki Blanco has released a new video for “Hideaway” to coincide with National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Blanco became HIV positive in 2011, revealing his status on social media in 2015, writing: “Ive been HIV Positive since 2011, my entire career. fuck stigma and hiding in the dark, this is my real life. I’m healthy I’ve toured the world 3 times but ive been living in the dark, its time to actually be as punk as i say I am.” (sic)

Reflecting on it today, Blanco says in a press release that “I thought if I came out, I was immediately going to get shunned, that all my opportunities were just going to whittle away.” Since then, however, his career has flourished, and last year he released his debut album Mykki.

“Hideaway” was taken from that album. Lyrically, the song explores the denial of a couple living together where one person is HIV positive and their partner is not. “That feeling of shame, of hiding, of having love only exist in a bedroom,” Blanco says, “I know what that feels like.” The video was directed by Daisy Zhou and produced by amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) and W.