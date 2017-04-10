Arca drops stunning ‘Desafío’ video

Arca has released a new video for “Desafío”, one of the finest songs from his jawdropping self-titled third album Arca. Following “Anoche” and “Reverie”, “Desafío” is the final of three stunning videos made with regular visual collaborator Jesse Kanda to support the album.

Like those videos, “Desafío” stars Arca himself and mixes violence and eroticism. In this case, the Venezuelan singer-producer is bound in a leather straitjacket and dragged through the woods by a group of men.

Arca was released via XL Recordings on Friday (April 7), with the musician set to celebrate by playing his biggest ever headline show at London’s Roundhouse Theatre on April 28.

Watch the video above, and listen to the album below.