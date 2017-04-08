Frank Ocean shares ‘Biking’ feat Jay Z & Tyler, the Creator
The musician dropped a teaser trailer for the new track and played it on his radio show
Anna Cafolla
Frank Ocean has previewed his latest track, “Biking”, featuring Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator on his Beats 1 Radio Show.
The Blonde musician released a visual teasing the new tune on blonded.co: the hazy clip, at just under a minute long, features the vocals of frequent collaborator and Odd Future mate Tyler, the Creator.
Tyler also shared the full lyrics to “Biking” on Twitter. The track then premiered at the end of the Blonded Radio show last night, hosted by regulars Vegyn and Emmett Cruddas. The tracklist for the show, via Pitchfork, includes Arca, Kehlani, Moodymann, Rihanna, NxWorries and more.
"BIKING" By Frank, Jay and I. My Lyrics. pic.twitter.com/Qp3dSfG5TG— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 8, 2017
Ocean’s last Blonded show before this gave listeners a first taste of his track “Chanel”, the first solo effort from the musician since 2016’s Blonde. He also recently released “Slide” with Calvin Harris and Migos.
The show isn't available to listen back to yet, but you can check a rip of “Biking” below as well as the show's full tracklist, and watch the trailer here.
Frank Ocean – “Super Rich Kids” [ft. Earl Sweatshirt]
The Doobie Brothers – “What a Fool Believes”
Patti LaBelle – “If Only You Knew”
Ray J – “Anytime”
Babyface – “Whip Appeal”
Rexy –“ Don’t Turn Me Away”
Kojo Funds – “Dun Talkin’” (ft. Abra Cadabra)
Maleek Berry – “Let Me Know”
Rihanna –“ Consideration” (ft. SZA)
Father –“ Heartthrob”
Rae Sremmurd – “Swang”
Isaiah Rashad – “Don’t Matter”
SahBabii – “Pull up Wit Ah Stick” (ft. Loso Loaded)
Young Thug – “Knocked Off” (ft. Birdman)
Young Thug – “Worth It”
Kehlani – “Undercover”
Starrah – “Rush”
G Perico – “My World”
Squidnice – “Trap by My Lonely”
Drake – “Glow” (ft. Kanye West)
NxWorries – “What More Can I Say”
Flying Lotus – “Camel”
Delroy Edwards – “I Love Sloane”
Death Grips – “Eh”
Arca – “Self Defense”
Dopplereffekt – “Plastiphillia 2”
Machinedrum – “U Don’t Survive”
Moodymann – “Lyk U Use 2” (ft. Andres)
Frank Ocean – “Futura Free”
Frank Ocean – “Biking” (ft. Jay Z and Tyler the Creator)
