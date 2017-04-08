Frank Ocean shares ‘Biking’ feat Jay Z & Tyler, the Creator

Frank Ocean has previewed his latest track, “Biking”, featuring Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator on his Beats 1 Radio Show.

The Blonde musician released a visual teasing the new tune on blonded.co: the hazy clip, at just under a minute long, features the vocals of frequent collaborator and Odd Future mate Tyler, the Creator.

Tyler also shared the full lyrics to “Biking” on Twitter. The track then premiered at the end of the Blonded Radio show last night, hosted by regulars Vegyn and Emmett Cruddas. The tracklist for the show, via Pitchfork, includes Arca, Kehlani, Moodymann, Rihanna, NxWorries and more.