Britney has halted an Israeli party election, as her first Tel Aviv concert has been scheduled on the same day. Because no matter where you are, it’s Britney bitch.

On July 3, Spears is due to perform at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, as part of her first world tour since 2011, which sees the “Toxic” singer tour across Asia. Due to predicted traffic problems and security shortages, the election has been postponed by 24 hours.

This rescheduling was set out because of the difficulty voters would face getting to polling stations, obviously with all the Brit fans descending on the city. The election night count and several polling booths were likely to have been situated right next door to Hayarkon Park.

Israel’s Labour Party spokesman Liron Zach told CNN: “We couldn’t hire enough security for the election because of the concert.” Zach also made it clear that the scheduling change is not due to concerns that voters will prioritise getting a piece of Britney over voting.

The election will determine the new leader of Israel’s Labour Party, the winner of which will enter the running to be Prime Minister in the 2019 elections. It will now take place on July 4, which actually proves a better day, according to defence minister Amir Peretz, as it’s reflective of the U.S’s Independence Day.

Headlines such as “Hit Me Buji One More Time” have already hit Israeli media, with some commentators putting images of Brit side-by-side with the Labour leader.

Everyone wants a piece of her.