Beth Ditto starts a bar brawl in her new video

Beth Ditto has shared the video for solo single “Fire”, the first single from the former Gossip frontwoman’s upcoming debut album Fake Sugar. The album embrances Ditto’s Southern roots (she was raised in Arkansas) and the video – directed by Price James – fits the vibe to a tee, with Ditto on-stage at a typical dive bar, her performance slowly causing into brawling and, naturally, barn dancing.

“I was running away from the bad parts of Southern culture,” Ditto said when Fake Sugar was announced earlier this week. “I’m old enough now and so grateful for my family that I can finally embrace the good in where I grew up.”

Fake Sugar comes out on June 16. Before that, Ditto plays Omeara in London on Tuesday (April 11).

Watch the video for “Fire” above.