DJ sentenced in Tunisia after remixing Muslim call to prayer

A British DJ has been handed a one-year prison sentence in Tunisia after remixing the Muslim call to prayer at an event last week.

Dax J was performing at Orbit Festival in the country’s north-eastern town of Nabeul when he played the track, which used elements taken from the adhan, the Islam call to worship.

After footage of the event was shared on social media, the venue was quickly shut down.

The London-born producer, now based in Berlin, was subsequently charged with public indecency and offending public morality. According to reports, he had already fled the country by the time he was given the sentence.

The governor of Nabeul, Mnaouar Ouertani, explained: “We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred.”

In a statement, Dax J said: “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit festival in Tunisia on Friday.

“It was never my intention to upset or cause offence to anybody.”

He has since removed his Facebook and Twitter accounts after reportedly receiving death threats.

Watch footage of the incident below.