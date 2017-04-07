Watch the trailer for new Tupac biopic, All Eyez on Me

A new trailer of the upcoming Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, has been released this week. The hotly anticipated film aims to offer an extensive look at the late rapper’s back story, including his passionate political beliefs and run-ins with the law.

The two-minute teaser begins with scenes of a young Tupac, as he watches his stepfather Mutulu Shakur (Jamie Hector) share advice to a crowd of activists. “You must stand for something,” he asserts. “You must live for something, and you must be willing to die for something.” Later, we see the rapper (played by Demetrius Shipp, Jr.) struggle to instil the same morals in his adult life.

The film is set to be released on June 16, on what would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday. Watch the full trailer above.