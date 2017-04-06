Gorillaz debut new song ‘Let Me Out’

Gorillaz have dropped a new track from their eagerly-anticipated new album Humanz. “Let Me Out” features rapper Pusha T and renowned gospel singer Mavis Staples.

Damon Albarn discussed the collaboration with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 in a clip aired yesterday. In the conversation, Albarn revealed that he has a lot of leftover Gorillaz material beyond the hefty 19 tracks that are already set to appear on Humanz – including, amongst other things, one song with UK rapper Little Simz. “I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he said. There are apparently 40-45 unheard tracks, enough to “stay in the game for at least another 18 months”.

Humanz comes out on April 28. Gorillaz recently revealed four new songs from the album, including collaborations with Popcaan, Jehnny Beth of Savages, and Noel Gallagher.

Listen to “Let Me Out” below.