TLC want you to name their next album

TLC crafted their explosive, soulful, unapologetic brand of catchy R&B that blew apart the 90s music-scape and beyond forever. Now it’s 2017 and they want you to help them shape their upcoming release by naming the album, out June 30.

The album is their first LP in 15 years, and also the first without founding member Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, who died in a car accident in 2002. Members Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionna ‘T-Boz’ Watkins have been funding the process for the fifth and final album on Kickstarter. The crowdfunder has received over $430k since it began in January 2015.

“We need your help… let’s hear your suggestions for the album title! Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration,” the band’s manager, Bill Diggins, wrote. Fans who want to offer up some names can do so in the Kickstarter post comment section.

People were pretty irked when there was no news of a release date following the closure of the fundraiser, leading to the Twitter hashtag #TLCIsGoingToJailParty.

“I could go on in more detail... but the simple fact is that T-Boz & Chilli were inspired to make a record that they could be proud of and they would not settle for less and sometimes you just cannot rush art,” their manager said in a previous statement to explain the delay.

Diggins has now confirmed the album release date for the end of June, and said that the duo were currently filming a music video and doing some photoshoots.

“Our final album will stay true to the TLC sound, always confronting the real issues and life experiences that we all must face every single day, everywhere,” Tionne and Chilli previously wrote about the album. “We write music that people relate to… timeless music. No matter the trends, we feel like our music is always relevant.”

The band is set to perform their first ever UK live show in Koko, London this coming May.

Can you take FanMail to the next level? Can you better CrazySexyCool?