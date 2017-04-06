Gorillaz are opening a series of IRL haunted houses

Gorillaz have announced plans to open a series of haunted, immersive “spirit houses” around the world this month. The pop-ups – which are set to appear in Brooklyn, Berlin and Amsterdam – will apparently offer fans the chance to experience “exclusive music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology”.

The surreal project is a collaboration with Sonos, and will be based on the group’s recent video for “Saturn Barz”. In it, the Gorillaz spend the night in a haunted house, and get accosted by giant snakes, floating rocks, and possessed pizza slices.

“Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip,” bassist Murdoc Niccals said in a statement.

The spirit house will appear in Brooklyn from April 21-23, Berlin from April 28-30, and Amsterdam on May 6. Entry is free, but you will need to RSVP here to be in with a chance of attending. Watch the trailer for the project, as well as the video it's based on, below: