We’ve dug through the outer reaches of Soundcloud and Bandcamp this week to bring you a selection of leftfield choices from (mostly) unknown artists. Lifestyle brings hazed-out, nightlit vibes on “DLR”, Swedish rapper Gnučči drops the UKG-inflected “You Good I’m Good Let’s Be Great”, and Frank Ocean producer Vegyn gets hypnotic on his syncopated club rattler “PLZ XX”.

Listen to the playlist below.