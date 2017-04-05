Watch The xx’s dreamy new short film, Night + Day

A dreamy and dramatic new short documenting The xx’s record-breaking residency at London’s Brixton Academy has been released this week.

The 20-minute film, titled Night + Day, features personal interviews, behind-the-scenes shots, and live footage from the eight-night festival. It also throws in cameos from collaborators Florence Welch, Robyn and Savages’ Jehnny Beth.

“Night + Day has always been a special project to us, as it’s a way for us to connect with and celebrate all of the amazing cultural activity happening in the places that we love,” the group explained in an accompanying statement. “Brixton last month was a truly unforgettable experience for all of us, so we’re very pleased to be able to present this film to you all.”

“Thank you again to everyone involved in Night + Day, we are beyond excited to bring Night + Day back again in the near future, hopefully we’ll see you there!”

Watch the film in full above.