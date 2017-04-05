Beyoncé pays tribute to Jay Z with new ‘Die With You’ video

Beyoncé has shared a surprise new video to coincide with her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.

The track, titled “Die With You”, is an updated studio version of a ballad she released two years ago – only this time, the singer has accompanied it with a slew of never-before-seen personal footage. Lo-fi visuals show the power couple holidaying, getting matching tattoos, and playing with their daughter Blue Ivy. “I wake up just to sleep with you,” Beyoncé sings over the clip. “I open my eyes so I can see with you, and I live so I can die with you.”

The video was shared exclusively on TIDAL, along with a romantic “IV EVER EVER” playlist, which features tracks from Marvin Gaye, D'Angelo and Frank Ocean.

Watch the clip in full here if you’re a TIDAL subscriber, or view a short teaser below.