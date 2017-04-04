Beth Ditto goes solo with ‘Fire’

Beth Ditto, former frontwoman of The Gossip, has announced her debut solo album Fake Sugar with a brand new single called “Fire”.

Fake Sugar was made with producer Jennifer Decilveo and sees Ditto embracing her Southern roots from her upbringing in Arkansas. A press release promises that the album will balance Ditto’s punk and pop sensibilities while taking in “blues, malt-shop pop, swooning rock, and countrified soul” while approaching themes of “love, loss, looking back, and moving forward”.

“I was running away from the bad parts of Southern culture,” Ditto says in a press release. “I’m old enough now and so grateful for my family that I can finally embrace the good in where I grew up.”

Speaking to Dazed last year, Ditto described how “the scariest thing” about making a solo record “is that you have to trust yourself.”

Listen to the rocky “Fire” and check out the Fake Sugar tracklist below.