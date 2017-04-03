Björk releases breathtaking ‘Notget’ video

The Icelandic star plays a light-charged goddess in the newly-released clip for the Vulnicura highlight

MusicNews

Björk has released a new music video for “Notget”, taken from 2015’s Vulnicura. 

Helmed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones (with creative direction and mask design by Björk and James Merry), the “Notget” video depicts a motion-captured, CGI version of Björk against a fantastical landscape. As the song crescendoes, the images grow in intensity, with the landscape rupturing and Björk transforming into something like a light-charged goddess.

The video originally appeared in VR form at the international Björk Digital exhibitions that ran last year, as Pitchfork report, but this is the first time it’s been made available to the general public.

Check it out above.

Music
