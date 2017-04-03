Mount Kimbie & James Blake team up on ‘We Go Home Together’

Mount Kimbie have returned “We Go Home Together”, a new song featuring guest vocals from James Blake. It’s the UK electronic duo’s first major blast of new music since their 2013 album Cold Spring Fault Less Youth.

In a press release the accompanies the track, Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos said: “It’s a pleasure to work with old friend and one time band mate James Blake again.” The “We Go Home Together” video’s arresting visuals were directed by Frank Lebon.

The new track and video comes along with the news that Mount Kimbie will tour North America shortly and that they will be relaunching their residency on London’s NTS Radio, with a huge slew of guests popping down for interviews, including James Blake, Julia Holter, Connan Mockasin, Savages, Actress, Ash Koosha, and more. The shows will run on April 5 and 19, and May 3 and 17.

Watch the video for “We Go Home Together” above.