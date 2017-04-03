Drake moving to London ‘to star in new series of Top Boy’

Drake’s love of gritty gangland drama Top Boy is no secret. When the Channel 4 series was faced with cancellation back in 2013, the More Life rapper reportedly stepped in and bought the rights to the show. It was also revealed last year that Skepta would – in some way – be collaborating with Drake on the hotly anticipated third season. While details at the time were scarce, the grime MC teased that the pair were “making greatness” with the show’s “creative direction”.

Now, in a new interview, Top Boy star Ashley Walters appears to confirm that Drake will actually be starring in the show. According to him, the producers are currently looking for an appropriate role for the Toronto rapper after meeting with him last week.

“We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” Walters told the Mirror. “He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

The show would mark a return to acting for Drake, who shot to fame playing basketball player Jimmy Brooks on Canadian teen drama Degrassi. “He is such a down to earth, nice guy,” Walters added. “He’s so famous you would expect him to be this crazy character but he’s actually quite boring, in a good way.”

No details about Top Boy’s third season have been confirmed yet, though reports claim that it will be premiering on Netflix in 2018.