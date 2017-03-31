Kendrick Lamar drops fiery video for ‘Humble’

Kendrick Lamar has shared another track from his upcoming album, along with a dramatic video.

“Humble” comes a week after the rapper dropped “The Heart Part 4”, on which he warned fans that the follow up to To Pimp A Butterfly could drop early April: “Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all shit together“.

The Dave Meyers & The Little Homies-directed video sees Kendrick in robes worn by the Pope, hitting golf balls, recreating Da Vinci’s Last Supper and appearing to have been touched by the Holy Spirit as he raps with his head on fire, telling listeners to “sit down, be humble”.

“The Heart Part 4”, a heavy-hitting diss track aimed at an unknown rapper, was his first solo record since last year’s untitled, unmastered.

He told the New York Times that his new album was needed to address issues going on in the world. “I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar said.

“To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem,” he continued. “I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

Watch the video below.