The only tracks you need to hear this week

This week, we kick off our playlist with the return of art rock legend Todd Rundgren, whose “That Could Have Been Me” features an unexpected guest appearance from Swedish pop singer Robyn. From there we hear a previously unreleased track by The Internet’s Syd, elegant electronic shapes from Arca, and a euphoric remix of Charli XCX by PC Music’s Danny L Harle. Keep your eyes peeled, too, for a new single by returning British pop heroes Saint Etienne.

Listen to the playlist below.