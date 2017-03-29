Lana Del Rey’s witchy trailer reveals her next album title

Following the release of the music video for “Love”, the first track off of Lana Del Rey’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, and a surprise SXSW performance, the singer has finally unveiled the LP’s name with a Twilight Zone-esque visual.

Lust for Life sees Del Rey once again collaborate with producer Rich Nowels, who helped with tracks across Born to Die, Ultraviolence, Paradise and Honeymoon. A statement about the album says that there are some “exciting guest features” that have yet to be announced.

The album trailer is in black and white, and finds the artist living in the Hollywood sign about Los Angeles. In a voice over, she speaks of making a record in a “tumultuous period”, taking time out (in the Hollywood sign, making potions and making things float, of course) to consider what she can give the world as a musician. It’s pretty trippy, and a little playful as Del Rey ponders life and practices magic with a smirk.