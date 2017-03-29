Lana Del Rey’s witchy trailer reveals her next album title
A black and white visual sees the singer live in the Hollywood sign and practice magic, while revealing that Lust for Life is coming very soon
Following the release of the music video for “Love”, the first track off of Lana Del Rey’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, and a surprise SXSW performance, the singer has finally unveiled the LP’s name with a Twilight Zone-esque visual.
Lust for Life sees Del Rey once again collaborate with producer Rich Nowels, who helped with tracks across Born to Die, Ultraviolence, Paradise and Honeymoon. A statement about the album says that there are some “exciting guest features” that have yet to be announced.
The album trailer is in black and white, and finds the artist living in the Hollywood sign about Los Angeles. In a voice over, she speaks of making a record in a “tumultuous period”, taking time out (in the Hollywood sign, making potions and making things float, of course) to consider what she can give the world as a musician. It’s pretty trippy, and a little playful as Del Rey ponders life and practices magic with a smirk.
My new record - Lust For Life - is coming soon pic.twitter.com/cm6QV0gjkX— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 29, 2017
“Sometimes just being pure of heart, and having good intentions and letting them be known is the most worthy contributions an artist can make, so even though these times can feel a little bit crazy, they’re not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another before,” she narrates. “Amidst all the uncertainty, and as we transition from one era into another one, there’s no other place I’d rather be than smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird making this record for you. Beause you, the music and this place are my love, my life: my lust for life.”
“I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed,” the singer said in a statement about her upcoming release.
The trailer ends with a note that says Lust for Life is “coming soon.”
