Listen to our new Radar Radio show with Kali Uchis

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, Colombian pop singer Kali Uchis stopped by the studio. She discusses how she ended up collaborating with Gorillaz on their anticipated new album Humanz, where she’s at with her own debut album, and working with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Bootsy Collins, and Thundercat. Finally, she plays a track from one of her favourite new artists, Jorja Smith.

Elsewhere, we play exclusive new track by UK vocalist and Bala Club affiliate Yayoyanoh, a Palmistry-featuring new cut from grime producer Mr. Mitch’s upcoming album Devout, and a track from Stockholm producer Dinamarca’s forthcoming ‘trance pack’. There’s also a spotlight on up-and-coming artist K A R R Y N, picked by show producer James Craigie.

Stream the show below and download it here