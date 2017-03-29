Rihanna to be honoured by Parsons School of Design

2017’s already been a big year for Rihanna scooping up the accolades outside of her sparkling music career: in February, we saw her pick up the Humanitarian of the Year award with a poignant speech and a swish of her hair at Harvard, and now she’s being honoured by the New School.

The award will see the singer, fashion designer, actor, philanthropist and activist honoured at the 69th annual Parsons benefit in May. The honour is presented to individuals who, in their respective fields, empower young women on a global scale through “their unwavering commitment to self-expression and leadership”. Previous winners include Donna Karan and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Parsons is proud to present Rihanna with this honour, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style,” Joel Towers, executive dean of Parsons School of Design, said in a statement. “She has championed our recent alumni on a number of occasions by wearing their designs. She is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation.”

Rih’s Clara Lionel Foundation, set up in the name of her grandparents, is a charity that raises money for education, health, music and the arts. Some of the foundation’s work has included building cancer treatment centres in Barbados and funding college scholarship programs. She’s also an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, organisations that aim to help young girls in developing countries access education.

“I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school," said Rihanna. “But, I am especially grateful that Parsons would recognise me for the work I've done in regards to philanthropy.”

Get it, Rih!