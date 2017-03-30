Why Finnish pop singer ALMA can’t stop chasing highs

“If I’m being totally honest – we wanted to party,” Finnish pop singer ALMA says of the decision to fly from Helsinki to Las Vegas to film her speaker-busting video for “Chasing Highs”. “Me and my friend had our 21st birthday and we were like, ‘Fuck, let’s get a lot of money and shoot that video there.”

And why the hell not when you’re a highlighter-haired cease and desist letter to boring societal norms, armed with label funding? Sin City serves as a fitting backdrop for ALMA, real name Alma-Sofia Miettinen, who gambled her way into the industry by first appearing on Idols, Finland’s own version of singing talent competition The Voice.

Often with TV talent shows, we think of naff acts and attention seekers trying to snag their 15 minutes. Not ALMA, who was only 15 years old when she signed on for the show. “I didn’t get to go to music school and I was like ‘Fuck it! I’m just going to go there,’ you know? I think for me it was the only solution – I didn’t have any producer friends to call, or anyone from any labels; and I couldn’t get out demos or anything.”

Belting out her off-kilter pop – a burnished vocal mélange of Amy Winehouse and Charli XCX – to the entire nation yielded a solid fanbase and a deal with a local label. Fast forward to now, the 21-year-old is wrapping up sessions in LA with MNEK, Rudimental, Charli XCX, Sub Focus, and Two Inch Punch.