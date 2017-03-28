Listen to Raf Simons’ dinner party soundtrack

Also on the lineup? Techno innovator Richie Hawtin, who earlier that evening had also provided a soundtrack to a dinner planned as part of Simons’ celebrations. “Raf recently celebrated his first collection at the helm of Calvin Klein and not only invited me to perform at the afterparty, but also to create a special mix for the dinner he was planning as part of the celebration,” Hawtin explains.

Last month, Raf Simons presented his debut runway show with Calvin Klein . Though the show’s soundtrack fit the theme of American cinematic surrealism with music borrowed from Blue Velvet and The Virgin Suicides, an afterparty that followed took on a very different flavour, featuring DJ sets from some of club music’s most in-demand names, including Russia’s Nina Kraviz and Chicago’s The Black Madonna.

Simons’ and Hawtin’s relationship goes back a few years now, with the two first meeting at 10 Days of Techno in Ghent, Belgium. “He sat for hours quietly listening to me until the early hours of the morning,” Hawtin says. “Afterwards, I found out that he was a huge fan of my Plastikman album Consumed, and linked by our shared love of music, art, and fashion, we stayed in contact and developed a great collaborative friendship!”

For the dinner, Hawtin approached his mix with a very different mindset to the more dancefloor-focused sets he generally performs. “Knowing that Raf is very open-minded to the outer reaches of cerebral electronic music, I felt it was appropriate to create a mix that weaved through some of my favourite techno tracks that don’t always find their way into my normal four-to-the-floor club sets.”

Listen to the two-hour set above, and see photos from Hawtin’s set at the afterparty below.