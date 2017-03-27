Watch Sia sing about songs on Sesame Street

Sia has joined the likes of Destiny’s Child, Stevie Wonder, and Johnny Cash in making a guest appearance on Sesame Street. The Australian pop star and hit songwriter appeared on the children’s show on Saturday (March 25) to introduce the letter ‘S’ with “S is for Songs” – a song about songs.

“‘S’ is for songs, and I love songs / Don’t know what I would do without ‘em / I love songs so much / I wanna sing a song about ‘em,” she sings.

While Sia’s face is usually obscured beneath her black and blonde wig, it was visible during her cameo on the show – the only thing hiding her features was a red clown nose. The other muppets wore similar wigs during the singer’s slot.