Listen to The xx’s radio shows with Robyn, Sampha & more

The xx recently performed for seven consecutive nights at London’s Brixton Academy. The band turned what could have been a standard run of gigs into a quasi-festival called Night + Day by curating special support slots, afterparties, a film festival, and a series of radio shows on local station Reprezent 107.3FM throughout the week.

Reprezent have now uploaded the shows to their Soundcloud, as FACT report, with guest stars from drum‘n’bass legend Goldie to grime upstart Novelist joining the band for the sets. Other guests include Swedish pop hero Robyn (who plays music from her Konnichiwa record label), Sampha (who discusses his music videos), Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth, and People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM.

Besides the guest stars, the band themselves spent a lot of time on the show, with Jamie xx recording a DJ set with revered producer and recording engineer David Wrench.

Listen to the sets below.