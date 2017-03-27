Listen to The xx’s radio shows with Robyn, Sampha & more

Goldie, Novelist, Gilles Peterson and Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth were also amongst the all-star guests to join the band for their Night + Day shows on Reprezent Radio

MusicNews
Pin It
The xx photo by Alasdair McLellan
The xxPhotography Alasdair McLellan

The xx recently performed for seven consecutive nights at London’s Brixton Academy. The band turned what could have been a standard run of gigs into a quasi-festival called Night + Day by curating special support slots, afterparties, a film festival, and a series of radio shows on local station Reprezent 107.3FM throughout the week.

Reprezent have now uploaded the shows to their Soundcloud, as FACT report, with guest stars from drum‘n’bass legend Goldie to grime upstart Novelist joining the band for the sets. Other guests include Swedish pop hero Robyn (who plays music from her Konnichiwa record label), Sampha (who discusses his music videos), Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth, and People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM.

Besides the guest stars, the band themselves spent a lot of time on the show, with Jamie xx recording a DJ set with revered producer and recording engineer David Wrench.

Listen to the sets below.

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

MusicNewsThe XXRobynSamphaGoldieNovelistSavagesJamie xx
More Music
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox