Watch Blood Orange’s three new videos for Freetown Sound

Blood Orange’s highly acclaimed Freetown Sound dropped last year, and now a longform video has been released for three featured tracks – “With Him”, “Best to You” and “Better Numb”.

The visual sees Dev Hynes on the cello and piano, and includes actor and activist Amandla Stenberg, also on the keys and violin. Stenberg, a Dazed cover star, posted a clip of the pair jamming together back in May last year on Instagram, a clip that’s made it into this visual. Empress of, who provides sweet vocals for track “Best to You”, also appears in the video. Another part of the visual sees Hynes dance to “Better Numb”.

Blondie recently put out a track written by Hynes, entitled “Long Time”. Debbie Harry and Hynes worked together on “E.V.P.” for his third studio album.

The musician previously did videos for the hypnotic contemporary dance number “I Know” and 80s-inspired “Better Than Me”, featuring Carly Rae Jepsen.

Watch the full visual via TIDAL below.