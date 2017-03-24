Arca drops new single with fishnet-sleeve vinyl

Another new single from Arca has been released today from his forthcoming third album Arca, his first for XL Recordings. “Saunter” is the fourth track to have been released in anticipation of the record slated for an April 7 release.

“Saunter” is everything we’ve come to expect from the Venezulan-born producer and Björk collaborator, with haunting soundscapes and his striking, heavily manipulated vocals.

Besides the new track, a press release reveals that the London-based artist will perform with Björk’s live band at LA’s FYF festivals and other dates, as well as touring throughout the year doing live and DJ sets.