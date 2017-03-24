Arca drops new single with fishnet-sleeve vinyl
The producer/singer and FKA twigs collaborator debuts new song ‘Saunter’ ahead of his anticipated, self-titled third album
Another new single from Arca has been released today from his forthcoming third album Arca, his first for XL Recordings. “Saunter” is the fourth track to have been released in anticipation of the record slated for an April 7 release.
“Saunter” is everything we’ve come to expect from the Venezulan-born producer and Björk collaborator, with haunting soundscapes and his striking, heavily manipulated vocals.
Besides the new track, a press release reveals that the London-based artist will perform with Björk’s live band at LA’s FYF festivals and other dates, as well as touring throughout the year doing live and DJ sets.
To coincide with its release, a limited-edition vinyl run of “Reverie”, with ”Saunter” included on the b-side, will be put out featuring a bright, hot pink sleeve and packaged in hand-stitched fishnet tights. These special 12-inches are limited to only 220 copies – check it out below.
Arca’s longtime collaborator, visual artist Jesse Kanda (who worked on the videos for “Anoche” and “Reverie”), will join him for his biggest headlining show to date at the Roundhouse on 28th April. Tickets go on sale today.
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com