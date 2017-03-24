Kendrick Lamar is back with new song ‘The Heart Part 4’

Yesterday (March 23), Kendrick Lamar hinted that his fourth album might be on its way, wiping his Instagram clean and replacing it with a single image depicting the numeral IV.

As it turns out, that numeral was also hinting at the title of a new song that he released late last night titled “The Heart Part 4”, his first solo track single last year’s surprise drop untitled, unmastered. The song is essentially a diss track, with K.Dot taking shots at a mystery rapper (“My fans can’t wait for me to son your punk ass and crush your whole lil sh*t / I’ll Big Pun your punk ass, you a scared lil bitch”).

There’s a particularly noteworthy line in the song that hints that a new album might be closer than you think: “Y’all got ‘til April the 7th to get y’all shit together.”

Both the new track and the April 7 date lands before Kendrick Lamar headlines Coachella next month. Listen to “The Heart Part 4” via Spotify below.