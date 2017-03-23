J-Pop supergroup FAMM’IN drop trap-inspired ‘Animus’ anthem

If the word ‘supergroup’ brings to mind a bunch of grizzled old rock stars stars noodling around with guitars on interminable solos, then FAMM’IN are the J-Pop breeze to blow them towards music’s retirement village. Made up of power-pop four-piece FAKY, the latex wearing cult electro duo FEMM, and rising indie singer/songwriter Yup’in, the seven girls, who are all signed under Japan’s giant Avex Group, came together last year for the six-and-a-half minute opus “Circle” from their self-titled EP. As a hypnotic, swirling mix of EDM and vocals that chanted, ebbed, and soared while traditional Japanese classical music known as ‘gagaku’ swept through it in waves, “Circle” was as much an experiment as it was a divine blast of unconventional pop, much along the lines of FKA twigs at her most exploratory.

FAMM’IN make an anticipated return for 2017 with “Animus” (inspired by the ideas of psychologist Carl Jung and which the supergroup surmise as “the subconscious masculinity in women”), with Yup’in and FAKY’s Lil’ Fang contributing to the creation of both “Circle” and “Animus”, helmed by Radical Hardcore Clique (a production group closely associated with FEMM).

“We come up with the concept, visually and lyrically,” says Lil’ Fang, “then we relay those ideas over to RHC. For ‘Animus’, we received an offer to use the large scale LED set for a show (which can be seen in the video) and we worked with our friends (visual designers) BRDG for the images. From those we came up with a very hard-hitting visual motif for the song, so I guess sonically, it naturally went that way as well.”

“As we were discussing how to produce the show with our creative staff, we came up with the theme ‘animus’,” adds Yup’in. “To be completely honest, we weren’t necessarily on a feminist agenda. We were just trying to pursue something that represented us and came naturally. We are strong, we want to be strong, and there’s a bit of animus in all of us, whether we know it or not. We thought about what our animus meant and that lead us to men’s fashion immediately. We thought by wearing men’s street fashion and dancing in a more aggressive, masculine way, we could express animus physically.”